Create daily or weekly study plan that covers all subjects and gives you time for revision and practice tests. The best time to start your preparation is at least 12 months before the exam. You can fully dedicate yourself to the studies when you’re in class 11th. Set daily goals and try to achieve them. Do revisions during the weekend for better grasp over subjects.

For the Current Affairs and Legal Reasoning sections, read a reliable newspaper daily and follow legal updates through websites or YouTube law channels. Make short notes of key events, especially anything related to the Constitution, judiciary, and major government schemes.

For Reading and Comprehension, read editorials, opinion pieces, and legal articles daily. Try summarising what you read in a few lines; this will improve both speed and retention.

For Legal Reasoning, the best way to study would be to read legal principles and apply them to given situations. Practise with questions that give you a legal scenario and ask you to find the correct application. Learning things through scenarios and examples will help you retain information for a longer period.