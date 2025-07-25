Image Credit : Getty

Try to understand the basic concepts of child psychology, learning theories, and teaching methods as this section carries a lot of weight in the exam. Moreover, revise the subjects you’ll be teaching – like Mathematics, Science, English, and Hindi etc. Focus on basic concepts, formulas, and important facts. Try to relate the topics with real-life examples to understand them better.

NCERT textbooks are the best source for CTET preparation, especially for Classes I to VIII. Read them thoroughly as many questions in the exam are based on these books.