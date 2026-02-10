Exam Pressure on Students: Hidden Signs of Stress and How Parents Can Help
Exam stress affects students long before exams. Fear of marks, poor sleep, and isolation are warning signs. Parents and teachers must focus on mental health, not just scores.
Stress that slowly kills
We think it's normal for students to be anxious during exams. But stress starts long before, showing up as fear of low marks, sleeplessness, and isolation. The problem is parents and teachers often miss these signs.
What triggers stress?
According to a study by IC3, one in five of 8,500 students reported feeling stressed about academic performance and an uncertain future. The main reason is society viewing marks as a status symbol, not a measure of skill.
What are the symptoms?
Signs of stress include constant tiredness, irritability, and social withdrawal. About 25% of students said they never feel at peace. This isn't just exam fear; it's a form of emotional fatigue.
Sleeplessness, the enemy
Three in four 12th graders don't get 7-8 hours of sleep, not just from studying but also from overthinking and mobile use. This lack of sleep hurts their focus and worsens their mood.
What is the role of parents?
Instead of asking about marks, ask "How are you feeling?" or "Are you struggling?". Parents play a huge role in reducing stress. Teachers should also be encouraging and build confidence.
What is the solution?
Students often only share their stress with friends, hesitating to approach teachers or counselors. Schools should set up accessible mental health counseling centers. Timely guidance can eliminate fear and instill hope in students.
