BHEL recruitment 2025: 400 vacancies for Engineer, Supervisor Trainees in leading PSU

This government-run giant in the heavy electrical goods manufacturing sector is inviting applications for these vacancies.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 1:56 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 1:56 PM IST

BHEL Recruitment

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), India’s leading public sector company, has announced the recruitment of 400 posts, including Trainee Engineers and Supervisor Trainees. This government-run giant in the heavy electrical goods manufacturing sector is inviting applications for these vacancies. The application process is set to begin in February 2025, and eligible candidates are encouraged to apply online.

article_image2

Vacancies Breakdown

Trainee Engineer Posts:

A total of 150 Trainee Engineer vacancies are available across various departments:

Mechanical Department: 70 vacancies (Unreserved: 28, EWS: 7, OBC: 20, SC: 10, ST: 5)
Electrical Department: 25 vacancies (Unreserved: 10, EWS: 2, OBC: 7, SC: 4, ST: 2)
Civil Department: 25 vacancies (Unreserved: 10, EWS: 2, OBC: 7, SC: 4, ST: 2)
Electronics Department: 20 vacancies (Unreserved: 8, EWS: 2, OBC: 5, SC: 3, ST: 2)
Chemical Department: 5 vacancies (Unreserved: 2, EWS: 1, OBC: 1, SC: 1, ST: 0)
Metallurgy Department: 5 vacancies (Unreserved: 2, EWS: 1, OBC: 1, SC: 1, ST: 0)

article_image3

Supervisor Trainee (Tech) Posts

A total of 250 Supervisor Trainee vacancies are available:

Mechanical Department: 140 vacancies (Unreserved: 64, EWS: 14, OBC: 30, SC: 22, ST: 10)
Electrical Department: 55 vacancies (Unreserved: 24, EWS: 3, OBC: 15, SC: 10, ST: 3)
Civil Department: 35 vacancies (Unreserved: 13, EWS: 4, OBC: 10, SC: 5, ST: 3)
Electronics Department: 20 vacancies (Unreserved: 10, EWS: 2, OBC: 5, SC: 2, ST: 1)

article_image4

Educational Qualifications

Trainee Engineer Posts: Candidates must have a full-time engineering degree or a five-year integrated master’s degree or dual degree in engineering/technology from a government-recognized university or institution.

Supervisor Trainee Posts: Candidates should have completed a Diploma in Engineering with a minimum of 65% marks. SC and ST candidates can apply with 60% marks.

Application Process:

Applications for the BHEL recruitment will open on February 1, 2025 and close on February 28, 2025. Interested candidates must apply online through BHEL’s official website at http://careers.bhel.in.

Application Fee:

General, OBC, and EWS candidates: Rs. 795
SC and ST candidates: Rs. 295

