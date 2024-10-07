Ambani Family Education: Where Did Mukesh Ambani, Nita, Radhika Merchant and other family members study?

The Mukesh Ambani family is known as the richest family in India. Do you know what the members of the Ambani family, who live a luxurious lifestyle, have studied?

Ambani Family

The Mukesh Ambani family is known as the richest family in India. The Ambani family is at the forefront of those who lead a luxurious lifestyle. Do you know who studied what in the Ambani family? Let's take a look at what the Ambani family members, from Mukesh Ambani to Radhika Merchant, have studied. Mukesh Ambani Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, started his education journey in Mumbai. He completed his schooling at Hill Grange High School. After that, he studied at St. Xavier's College in Mumbai. Mukesh Ambani holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Mumbai. He then earned an MBA from Stanford University. His educational background contributed to his leadership in transforming Reliance into a global powerhouse.

Nita Ambani Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, has contributed immensely to education and philanthropy in India. Nita Ambani holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. Nita Ambani is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and has made many efforts to promote arts and culture. Akash Ambani Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, completed his education in India and the United States. He completed his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. He then earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Brown University in the United States.

Isha Ambani Isha Ambani, the only daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School like her brother. After that, she studied Psychology and South Asian Studies at Yale University. She holds an MBA from Stanford University. Apart from the family business, she has also started her own venture. Anant Ambani Anant, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, completed his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Anant Ambani also followed in the footsteps of his elder brother Akash and studied at Brown University.

Shloka Mehta Shloka Mehta, the eldest daughter-in-law of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, married Akash Ambani in 2019. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Anthropology from Princeton University in New Jersey. She also holds a law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science. Anand Piramal Anand Piramal, son-in-law of Mukesh and Nita Ambani and husband of Isha Ambani, is well educated. Like Shloka Mehta, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Anthropology from Princeton University. He also holds a law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Radhika Merchant Radhika Merchant, wife of Anant Ambani and the youngest daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, studied at Cathedral & John Connon School and École Mondiale World School in Mumbai. She holds a degree in Political Science and Economics from New York University. Radhika is also trained in Bharatanatyam. She is a multi-talented person.

Latest Videos