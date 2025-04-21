UPSC Interview: 10 tricky yet brilliant questions and answers you should practice
UPSC interviews feature tricky and thought-provoking questions testing general knowledge, current affairs, history, geography, science, and logic. Explore these unique UPSC questions and their smart answers.
Published : Apr 21 2025, 11:02 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Getty
10 UPSC Interview Questions and Answers
UPSC interview questions aren't straight from textbooks; they're about life, logic, and current affairs, with twists that make you think. They connect history to the present and science to reasoning. Here are some tricky questions.
Image Credit : Our own
UPSC Q1: If AI gets citizenship, which Indian constitution article would be violated?
Answer: Articles 5 to 11 of the Indian Constitution deal with citizenship. AI isn't human, so it can't be an Indian citizen. It doesn't fit the definition of a natural person.
Image Credit : Getty
UPSC Q2: Which country borders most nations but is landlocked?
Answer: Kazakhstan. It's a landlocked country bordering 5 nations with no coastline.
Image Credit : Our own
UPSC Q3: If President & VP die, who becomes acting President?
Answer: Not the Chief Justice, but the Speaker of the Lok Sabha would discharge presidential duties until a new President is elected.
Image Credit : social media
UPSC Q4: If Earth stops rotating, what's the first impact on India?
Answer: Time would cease, day and night become permanent, and disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis could occur.
Image Credit : Freepik
UPSC Q5: A poor farmer complains of bribery for aid. What do you do?
Answer: I'd take immediate action, investigate the officer, and ensure direct aid to the farmer. I'd also implement a transparent system.
Image Credit : Getty
UPSC Q6: What if people refuse a vaccine due to religious reasons?
Answer: I'd launch awareness campaigns with influencers, religious leaders, and doctors to dispel rumors and promote vaccination.
Image Credit : Getty
UPSC Q7: Which question has a unique answer from everyone?
Answer: "What is your name?"
Image Credit : Freepik
UPSC Q8: A man walks barefoot in the desert, no thorns prick him. Why?
Answer: Because there are no thorns in the sand.
Image Credit : Freepik
UPSC Q9: A rooster lays an egg facing the sun. Which way does it fall?
Answer: Roosters don't lay eggs, hens do.
Image Credit : Freepik
UPSC Q10: What's something you can see in front of you but you can't touch it?
Answer: Your reflection in a mirror.
