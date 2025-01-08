Union Budget 2025: Will government employees get 8th Pay Commission relief?

Speculation surrounds the 8th Pay Commission in the Union Budget 2025-26. Central government employees anticipate a salary increase. Reports suggest the budget may announce the formation of the 8th Pay Commission.

article_image1
Buzz around the 8th Pay Commission intensifies as the Union Budget 2025 approaches. Central government employee unions have previously demanded a new pay commission.

article_image2

Speculation continues regarding the formation of the 8th Pay Commission and its benefits for government employees.

article_image3

Reports indicate that the 8th Pay Commission might be announced in the upcoming budget. Central government employees eagerly await Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's updates in the upcoming budget.

article_image4

The Union Budget 2025-26 will be presented on February 1st. Finance Minister Sitharaman held meetings prior to the budget announcement.

article_image5

Reports suggest the budget may announce the 8th Pay Commission, leading to a salary increase for central government employees.

article_image6

On December 3, the Finance Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that there's currently no proposal to form the 8th Pay Commission.

article_image7

This news caused disappointment. Now, new reports suggest the Pay Commission will be formed and announced in the budget.

article_image8

The 7th Pay Commission was formed in 2016. The 8th Pay Commission is expected 10 years later. This could result in a minimum salary of Rs 51,000 for employees.

