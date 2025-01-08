Union Budget 2025: Will government employees get 8th Pay Commission relief?

Speculation surrounds the 8th Pay Commission in the Union Budget 2025-26. Central government employees anticipate a salary increase. Reports suggest the budget may announce the formation of the 8th Pay Commission.

Buzz around the 8th Pay Commission intensifies as the Union Budget 2025 approaches. Central government employee unions have previously demanded a new pay commission.

Speculation continues regarding the formation of the 8th Pay Commission and its benefits for government employees.

Reports indicate that the 8th Pay Commission might be announced in the upcoming budget. Central government employees eagerly await Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's updates in the upcoming budget.

The Union Budget 2025-26 will be presented on February 1st. Finance Minister Sitharaman held meetings prior to the budget announcement.

Reports suggest the budget may announce the 8th Pay Commission, leading to a salary increase for central government employees.

On December 3, the Finance Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that there's currently no proposal to form the 8th Pay Commission.

This news caused disappointment. Now, new reports suggest the Pay Commission will be formed and announced in the budget.

The 7th Pay Commission was formed in 2016. The 8th Pay Commission is expected 10 years later. This could result in a minimum salary of Rs 51,000 for employees.

Latest Videos