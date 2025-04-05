user
Top stock picks for high returns: Where to invest your money now

Those who invest in the stock market want to earn good returns in a short period.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Apr 5, 2025, 10:11 AM IST

There are ups and downs in the stock market. However, even in this situation, five stocks are giving good returns to investors. Kotak Securities released a report on April 1.

Best Stocks

What are the best stocks?

They have recommended investing in five stocks that will benefit many investors. Apollo Hospital is at the top of that list.


Stocks Investments

Apollo Hospital

The target price for Apollo Hospital stock has been fixed at ₹8,189. They say that the company's profit has been increasing for the seventh consecutive quarter, which is a good sign.

Today Buying Stocks

Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities has fixed the target price of Amber Enterprise stock at ₹7,800. It is expected to increase by up to 23%.

Share Market

Adani Ports

Kotak said that the current value of this stock is at a very attractive point. Kotak Securities has fixed the target price of Adani Ports at ₹1570. It will increase up to 32%.

Share Market Today

Tata Consumer Product

Tata Consumer Product shares crossed 4%. NSE Infradea rose 8.15% to ₹1073.15. Stock market investment is full of risk. Therefore, get expert advice before investing.

 

