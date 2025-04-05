Top stock picks for high returns: Where to invest your money now

Read Full Gallery

Those who invest in the stock market want to earn good returns in a short period.

There are ups and downs in the stock market. However, even in this situation, five stocks are giving good returns to investors. Kotak Securities released a report on April 1.

What are the best stocks? They have recommended investing in five stocks that will benefit many investors. Apollo Hospital is at the top of that list.

Apollo Hospital The target price for Apollo Hospital stock has been fixed at ₹8,189. They say that the company's profit has been increasing for the seventh consecutive quarter, which is a good sign.

Kotak Securities Kotak Securities has fixed the target price of Amber Enterprise stock at ₹7,800. It is expected to increase by up to 23%.

Adani Ports Kotak said that the current value of this stock is at a very attractive point. Kotak Securities has fixed the target price of Adani Ports at ₹1570. It will increase up to 32%.

Tata Consumer Product Tata Consumer Product shares crossed 4%. NSE Infradea rose 8.15% to ₹1073.15. Stock market investment is full of risk. Therefore, get expert advice before investing.

