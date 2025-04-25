Image Credit : Gemini

Tata Consumer Products opened with gains on Friday, April 25. As of 9:30 AM, the stock was trading at Rs 1,163. After market close on Wednesday, the Tata Group company released its January-March quarterly results. Profit increased by 52% year-on-year to Rs 407 crore, compared to Rs 268 crore in the same quarter last year. Brokerage houses are bullish on the stock and have issued new target prices.