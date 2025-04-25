Tata consumer stock: Growth potential, price target and investment view
On Friday, the stock market opened with a bullish trend, with several stocks showing significant gains, including Tata Consumer Products. Experts are eyeing this stock as a potential game-changer. Learn more about its target price and potential.
Tata Consumer Share Price
Tata Consumer Products opened with gains on Friday, April 25. As of 9:30 AM, the stock was trading at Rs 1,163. After market close on Wednesday, the Tata Group company released its January-March quarterly results. Profit increased by 52% year-on-year to Rs 407 crore, compared to Rs 268 crore in the same quarter last year. Brokerage houses are bullish on the stock and have issued new target prices.
Tata Consumer Products Share : First Target
Nuvama maintains a buy rating on Tata Consumer shares, increasing the target price to Rs 1,335 from Rs 1,255, suggesting a potential return of around 16%.
Tata Consumer Share : Second Target
Motilal Oswal gives a buy rating on this Tata Group stock with a target price of Rs 1,360, indicating a potential return of 18%.
Tata Consumer Share : Third Target
Mirae Asset Sharekhan maintains a buy rating on Tata Consumer shares with a target price of Rs 1,340, approximately 17% higher than the current rate.
Tata Consumer Share : Fourth Target
ICICI Securities has given an add rating to Tata Consumer with a target price of Rs 1,220.
Tata Consumer Share Performance
Tata Consumer's stock has surged nearly 20% in 30 days, 17% in three months, and 16.47% in six months. In one year, the stock has risen by 5.83%, and in two years, by 60.36%. The stock's 52-week high is Rs 1,247.75, and the 52-week low is Rs 884. Disclaimer: Consult your market expert before making any investment.