"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki predicts a major global crash driven by AI-related job losses. He frames this impending downturn not as a threat, but as a significant wealth-building opportunity for prepared individuals.

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the bestselling personal finance classic Rich Dad Poor Dad, is once again sounding the alarm but this time, he insists the looming global crash could actually be a wealth-building opportunity for those who prepare. The finance author has warned of what he calls the "biggest crash in history", pointing to rapid job losses driven by artificial intelligence and growing stress in global real estate markets. Yet, instead of panic, Kiyosaki is urging investors to think differently and position themselves for the upside.

Kiyosaki Warns of a Crash He Claims He Saw Coming

Kiyosaki said he first predicted a major global market collapse in his 2002 book Rich Dad's Prophecy, later reprinted in 2013.

"In 2013 I published Rich Dad's Prophecy, predicting the biggest crash in history was coming. Unfortunately, that crash has arrived," he posted on X. He added that the turmoil is not limited to the US: “Europe and Asia are crashing.”

According to him, the real trigger will be AI wiping out jobs, which in turn would hit office spaces and residential real estate.

'Buy Gold, Silver, Bitcoin': Kiyosaki's Investment Playbook

While many financial experts are urging caution, Kiyosaki is telling investors to go on the offensive.

"Time to buy more gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum," he wrote, calling silver the "best and the safest."

Kiyosaki believes:

Silver, currently around $50 (as per his claim), could hit $70 soon

Silver might even reach $200 by 2026, he predicts

Gold could surge to $27,000, a forecast he attributes to investment strategist Jim Rickards

He personally owns two gold mines, reflecting his long-standing distrust of the US Federal Reserve

"The good news is while millions will lose everything… if you are prepared… this crash will make you richer," he said.

Why AI Is at the Centre of His Warning

Kiyosaki argues that technological disruption is speeding up faster than people realise.

AI-related job losses, he claims, will send shockwaves through the economy starting with human employment and spreading directly into the real estate sector, where companies may no longer need large office spaces or staff housing.

He believes this rapid shift is accelerating the financial instability he predicted over two decades ago.

A History of Bold Predictions and Mixed Accuracy

Kiyosaki's dire market warnings are not new. He has issued several crash predictions in the past, including some for 2025, that did not come true.

His latest comments have sparked debate online, with business influencers such as Grant Cardone publicly challenging his claims.

Still, his warnings tap into real questions investors are asking today:

Is the current volatility just short-term turbulence or the start of something bigger?

A Debate That's Far From Over

Whether Kiyosaki's predictions prove accurate or not, his message remains consistent:

prepare, invest wisely, and look for opportunities even in downturns.