Ask AI Anything: We asked ChatGPT 'When is the next full moon', here's what it said
As spring reaches its peak, the landscape across many parts of the world bursts into color—an appropriate backdrop for this seasonal full moon.
The night sky will dazzle stargazers next month with the arrival of May's full moon, known as the Flower Moon, expected to light up the sky on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 10:26 PM IST. Here's everything you need to know about this celestial event.
Why It's Called the Flower Moon
The name "Flower Moon" comes from Native American traditions, symbolizing the abundance of blooming flowers during this time of year. As spring reaches its peak, the landscape across many parts of the world bursts into color—an appropriate backdrop for this seasonal full moon.
A Micromoon This Time
Interestingly, the May full moon will also be a micromoon. This occurs when the moon is at the farthest point in its orbit from the Earth (apogee), making it appear slightly smaller and dimmer in the sky compared to a typical full moon or a supermoon. While the visual difference is subtle, it's still a notable astronomical detail.
When and Where to Watch
The Flower Moon will reach its full phase at 10:26 PM IST on May 12. The best way to enjoy the moonrise is to find an open area with an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon. The moon will appear largest and most picturesque shortly after it rises.
Tips for Viewing and Photography
- Use a tripod if you’re planning to take moon photos.
- Try photographing the moon with foreground elements like trees or buildings to add depth.
- Avoid areas with heavy light pollution for a clearer view.
Mark Your Calendar
Whether you're a skywatcher, a spiritual seeker, or just someone who loves nature’s beauty, the upcoming Flower Moon is a date worth circling on your calendar. So, get your camera ready—or simply step outside and enjoy the view.