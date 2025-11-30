Donald Trump's childhood home in Queens is for sale for $2.3 million after a complete renovation. After changing hands multiple times, the property was purchased in a state of disrepair.

Donald Trump's childhood home in Queens is back in the spotlight and this time, it's hitting the market with a fresh look and a $2.3 million price tag. The Tudor-style house, tucked inside the quiet, tree-lined streets of Jamaica Estates, is where Trump spent his early years before his family moved to a bigger home nearby.

A House That's Seen It All

Over the past few years, the property has had quite a journey. From renovated showpiece to neglected structure, even a temporary hangout for feral cats, the home has changed hands multiple times, each owner trying something different.

The latest owner, real-estate developer Tommy Lin, bought it in March for $835,000. What he found wasn't pretty. The house had serious water damage, electrical issues, and mould caused by a burst pipe. Lin described it as “not livable,” which pushed him to invest nearly $500,000 in a top-to-bottom restoration.

Before Lin stepped in, the house belonged to Michael Davis, a private equity professional who bought it for $1.39 million and also carried out upgrades. At one point, Davis even tried to rent it out on Airbnb, a plan that fizzled out after activists staged a symbolic visit to highlight the global refugee crisis.

A Fresh Star With Modern Touches

Today, the home looks completely different. The renovated space now includes:

Five bedrooms

Three full bathrooms and two half-baths

A finished basement

A two-car detached garage

Sleek features like herringbone wood floors, a high-end kitchen, and luxe finishes throughout

In total, the house covers roughly 2,500 sq ft, blending old-world character with modern elegance.

A Property With Personality and Politics

Because of its connection to Trump, the house continues to attract attention. Supporters sometimes stop by to take photos, while protestors occasionally use the location for messaging. The former president himself once reflected on the property, calling its previous condition “sad,” but also remembering it fondly as the place where he had a "really good childhood."