Ask AI Anything: We asked ChatGPT how to save tax in India — Its advice was surprisingly practical
Discover smart and legal ways to save tax in India with deductions, exemptions, and investment tips under the Income Tax Act. Choose the best regime and maximise your savings.
1. Choose the Right Tax Regime
Old Regime: Offers deductions and exemptions.
New Regime (lower tax rates): Fewer deductions/exemptions.
If you have many investments and expenses eligible for deductions, old regime might be better.
2. Maximise Deductions under Section 80C (Limit: ₹1.5 lakh)
Some popular options:
EPF/VPF (Employees' Provident Fund)
PPF (Public Provident Fund)
ELSS (Equity-Linked Saving Schemes)
Life insurance premium
Principal repayment on home loan
Children's tuition fees
3. Health Insurance – Section 80D
Up to Rs 25,000 (self, spouse, children)
Additional Rs 25,000–Rs 50,000 for parents (depending on age)
4. Home Loan – Section 24(b)
Deduction of up to Rs 2 lakh on interest paid on home loan for a self-occupied property.
5. NPS (National Pension System) – Section 80CCD
Extra Rs 50,000 over and above 80C for investing in NPS (Tier I account).
Employer’s contribution (up to 10% of basic + DA) is also deductible under 80CCD(2).
6. HRA (House Rent Allowance) – If you live on rent
Claim HRA if you live in rented accommodation and receive HRA as salary component.
If no HRA, use Section 80GG (limited benefits).
7. Education Loan – Section 80E
Deduction on interest paid on loan for higher education (no cap, available for 8 years).
8. Donations – Section 80G
Donations to specified funds/charities are deductible (50%-100%, with/without qualifying limit).
9. Standard Deduction
Rs 50,000 standard deduction for salaried individuals and pensioners (auto-applied).
10. Tax-Free Allowances
Some components of salary can be tax-free if structured right:
Meal coupons (up to Rs 2,200/month)
Leave travel allowance (LTA – for travel within India)
Reimbursements (mobile/internet bills used for work)