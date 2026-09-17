3 4 Image Credit : Google

What offers do you get with a Jio ₹399 recharge?

If you are a Jio user, just recharge with the ₹399 prepaid plan to get a free 12-month Canva Pro subscription. The annual subscription for Canva Pro is quite expensive, costing around ₹4,000. So, with your mobile recharge, you get a premium design facility worth ₹4,000. Canva Pro gives you access to premium templates, editing tools, background removal, Magic Eraser, and more. But this offer is not for all users. You must check the MyJio app to see if it's available for your number. Jio is also offering a Canva Pro Lite facility to customers on some eligible plans of ₹349 and above, which offer 2GB of data per day.