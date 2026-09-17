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Reliance Jio Offer: Mukesh Ambani's Pre-Diwali Gift! How to Get Free Canva Pro Worth Rs 4,000
Reliance Jio has announced a bumper offer for its customers. Just do a ₹399 recharge and you can get a free 12-month Canva Pro subscription worth almost ₹4,000. Want to know who is eligible for this benefit? Get all the details here.
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Mukesh Ambani's big gift for Jio customers
Reliance Jio has rolled out a fantastic offer for its customers. With a simple ₹399 recharge, users get a free 12-month Canva Pro subscription, which is worth about ₹4,000. This allows customers to use Canva's premium design and AI-based creative tools without any extra cost.
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Jio-Canva partnership, a great offer for Jio customers
This new offer is part of a partnership between Jio and Canva. Users can activate it through the MyJio app starting from September 16, 2026. The deal is especially useful for content creators, students, small business owners, social media users, and editors who create posts, presentations, and videos.
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What offers do you get with a Jio ₹399 recharge?
If you are a Jio user, just recharge with the ₹399 prepaid plan to get a free 12-month Canva Pro subscription. The annual subscription for Canva Pro is quite expensive, costing around ₹4,000. So, with your mobile recharge, you get a premium design facility worth ₹4,000. Canva Pro gives you access to premium templates, editing tools, background removal, Magic Eraser, and more. But this offer is not for all users. You must check the MyJio app to see if it's available for your number. Jio is also offering a Canva Pro Lite facility to customers on some eligible plans of ₹349 and above, which offer 2GB of data per day.
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How to get free Canva Pro?
To get your free Canva Pro, first recharge your Jio number with the ₹399 plan. Then, open your MyJio app and go to the 'Offers' or 'Benefits' section. If the Canva Pro offer is listed, follow the steps to activate it. Is the ₹4,000 subscription really free? Yes, for eligible users, the 12-month subscription costs nothing extra. What makes this Jio offer special compared to Airtel? The main highlight is getting a premium tool like Canva Pro bundled with a mobile recharge, an offer Airtel currently doesn't have. A quick tip for customers: Always check your MyJio app for offer eligibility before recharging.
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