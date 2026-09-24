Earning a salary of Rs 1 lakh per month is a major milestone, but the actual take-home pay is often much lower due to deductions like provident fund, taxes, and variable pay. Two employees with the same CTC can have different in-hand salaries based on their specific pay structures.

A salary of Rs 1 lakh a month, or Rs 12 lakh a year, sounds like a lot of money. For some people, it may feel like a personal milestone because it can shift the mindset from scarcity to security. The Rs 1 lakh mark gives people the psychological "enough" factor and the freedom to do what they want. Some influential people have called this "dangerous." But because of legal deductions, the rising cost of living, and other things, the amount that ends up in your bank account may be much less than what you expected.

In fact, two workers who have the same cost to the company (CTC) can have different take-home pay because of how their pay is structured. If someone makes Rs 1 lakh a month, their actual salary is probably between Rs 82,000 and Rs 87,000 a month, depending on how they are paid. Let's break it down with a made-up example. About Rs 4,800 a month would be taken out of the provident fund if the basic salary is thought to be 40%. There are also bonuses, insurance, different pay, and other perks.

By the time you make Rs 12 lakh a year, the new tax system is also important. Because of the normal deduction of Rs 75,000, taxable income is less than the headline pay. After that, the tax must be calculated based on the relevant slab and refund rules.

For a simple salary-only case, under the new rules, the worker might still get little or no income tax break, based on how much they make and whether they are eligible for the rebate.

Why Two People With Same Salary Get Different Take-Home Pay?

There isn't a formula that works for all employees. Your take-home pay may vary based on:

Basic pay

PF for employees

Income tax

Expert tax

Because of this, a greater CTC does not always result in a corresponding rise in monthly take-home pay.

What Should You Check Before Accepting A Salary Offer?

One should look past the number next to "CTC" while accepting a new employment offer. Verify the following: fixed pay, variable pay, employee and employer PF, gratuity, bonus, insurance, and other benefits.

Next, pay close attention to the estimated monthly take-home pay and monthly gross compensation.

Companies are increasingly considering complete incentives rather than just salaries, as evidenced by EY India's 2026 compensation report, and pay structures are becoming more performance- and skill-linked. The necessary CTC should be between Rs 14.5 lakh and Rs 16 lakh annually if the objective is to have Rs 1,00,000 credited to your account each month.