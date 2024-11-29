Jio Rs 899 recharge plan: Get 200GB data, unlimited calls & other benefits; CHECK details

Jio's Rs 899 recharge plan offers substantial daily data access. This plan comes with several benefits, including additional data.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 4:46 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

Jio, a leading telecom company in India, recently increased the prices of several plans. Users now expect plans with more benefits at affordable prices. This plan offers daily data with additional data benefits.

article_image2

This Jio plan includes 20GB additional data free with daily data, unlimited calling, and 100 free SMS daily.

article_image3

Jio's Rs 899 plan offers 90 days validity with 2GB daily data. An additional 20GB data is provided free, totaling 200GB for the validity period.

article_image4

This plan ensures continuous connectivity. After daily data is exhausted, the network speed reduces to 64 Kbps. 

