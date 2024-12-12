Have more than one bank account? NEW RBI rules to charge penalty? Know here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced new rules regarding multiple bank accounts. These rules aim to enhance security and curb fraudulent transactions

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 4:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 4:21 PM IST

Heavy fines for having more than one account. Multiple bank accounts will no longer be allowed as per RBI

article_image2

A hefty fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed for maintaining multiple bank accounts. RBI issues new rules on bank accounts, potentially causing difficulties for the common people

article_image3

The Reserve Bank of India has recently issued new rules for security reasons. As per the new guidelines, penalties will be levied for suspicious transactions in two or more accounts held by an individual

article_image4

Under the new rules, RBI will impose heavy fines for suspicious transactions in any account. To avoid these issues, maintain account records and use legitimate accounts

Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka vkp

Bengaluru: Bagmane Tech park secures metro station naming rights in Rs 40 crore deal vkp

Zomato to Morgan Stanley Stock Price: Double returns expected 3-4 years; read details RBA

Bengaluru: BBMP gears up for Hebbal to Silk board Tunnel road, seeks funds for Rs 19,000 crore project vkp

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway rakes in Rs 438 crore toll in just one year vkp

Central government likely to discontinue Sovereign Gold bond scheme? Know details HERE ATG

'Rs 2,000 ki plate, no gifts only Google pay & cash': Hilarious wedding invitation card takes internet by storm shk

Invest Rs 5,000 monthly and watch it turn into Rs 8 crore with SIP gcw

Sharmila Tagore reveals untold stories of her pairing with Rajesh Khanna; had THIS problem with the superstar ATG

Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor: 8 popular actresses' real faces without makeup RBA

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

