Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu marrying a Telugu man again? Is she dating Raj Nidimoru?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a prominent figure in the South Indian film industry, is once again making headlines. Rumors are swirling about her personal life and a potential second marriage.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 10:28 AM IST

Samantha debuted in 2010 with 'Ye Maaya Chesave'. She reigned in the industry for several years, acting alongside top heroes. She married Naga Chaitanya, her co-star in the film, but later shocked fans with their divorce announcement.

article_image2

After battling myositis and taking a break from films, Samantha is now focusing on her career. Amidst this, discussions about her personal life have resurfaced, with rumors linking her to director Raj Nidimoru, known for 'The Family Man' and 'Citadel'.

article_image3

A Valentine's Day Instagram post fueled these rumors, suggesting a relationship. Speculation about an impending marriage is rife. This has brought Raj Nidimoru into the spotlight, raising questions about his background and connection with Samantha. Also Read: Ranveer Allahbadia barred from airing any more shows on YouTube

article_image4

Raj Nidimoru, born in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, pursued engineering and later worked in the US. He returned to India to pursue filmmaking, co-founding D2R Films with Krishna DK. Their 'The Family Man' web series brought them fame, followed by 'Citadel'. It's believed their connection with Samantha began during 'The Family Man'. Rumors suggest Raj is already married. Only an official statement can confirm the truth. Also Read: WWE RAW: Shocking moments from today's Monday night event

