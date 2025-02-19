Ranveer Singh to launch production house? Here's what we know

Ranveer Singh’s team has denied reports of him launching a production house, clarifying that no such development has occurred. While speculation suggested he was setting up an office and curating projects, his representatives stated he remains focused on upcoming films, including an action thriller and Don 3

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 10:35 AM IST

No Truth to Production House Rumors

Recent reports suggesting that Ranveer Singh is launching his own production house have been dismissed by his team. Speculation arose that the actor had registered a production company and was in the process of setting up its office near his Prabhadevi residence in Mumbai. However, his representatives have clarified that these claims are false

Official Statement from Ranveer’s Team

Addressing the rumors, a spokesperson from the actor’s team stated that there was no truth to the news and that no such development had taken place. They further mentioned that Ranveer is currently focused on his ongoing film projects

Engaged in Aditya Dhar’s Action Thriller

Ranveer is presently occupied with the shoot of an upcoming action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The untitled film features him in the role of a RAW agent on a high-risk mission in Pakistan. Alongside him, actors Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan are also part of the ensemble cast. Recently, leaked visuals from the sets revealed Ranveer in a new avatar with a beard and turban
 

Preparing for Don 3

In addition to his current project, Ranveer is gearing up to play the lead in Don 3, a reboot of the iconic franchise by Farhan Akhtar. In August 2023, the director introduced Ranveer as the new face of the titular role, which was previously portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The film will also star Kiara Advani as the female lead

Recent Appearance in Singham Again

Ranveer was last seen reprising his role as Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The film, part of Shetty’s cop universe, features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff

