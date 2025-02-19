Sangeeta Bijlani’s style guide: How to look elegant, trendy after 60?

Lifestyle
Women over 60 can also style themselves in a fabulous way. If you want a different look at this age, then immediately copy Sangeeta Bijlani's style.
You can carry a leather jacket and stylish top with ripped jeans. Copying Sangeeta Bijlani's style will give you a 30-year-old look even at 60+.
If you want to look extra stylish, you can carry a half-sleeved pleated frock. No one will be able to guess your age in this style.
If you are in the mood to go to a party, you can adopt a hot look. In such a situation, you can wear a shiny coat with shorts. Also, wear long boots to complete your look.
You can also style open sleeves outfits. A wide embroidered lace sleeve dress will add to your look. This outfit will shine because of the silk fabric.
A heavy work muslin suit will also look great on you. A lace dupatta and a white thread embroidered kurta will give a graceful look.
You can carry an overcoat with a one-piece dress for picnics or outings. A printed overcoat with the dress will give an elegant look and you will also feel good.
