India's mobile manufacturing boom: Rs 1.5 lakh crore exports in January 2025

With India rapidly becoming a key player in mobile phone manufacturing, India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) projects mobile phone exports could exceed approximately Rs 1,80,000 crore in FY24-25.

Indian mobile manufacturing companies exported Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of mobiles in January 2025: ICEA AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 9:59 AM IST

India's mobile phone manufacturing industry has reached an unprecedented milestone, with exports soaring to a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore in January 2025, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA). The ICEA added in a release that the uptick marks a major leap from the previous export record of Rs 22,868 crore set in Financial Year (FY) 2020-21, underlining the transformative impact of the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

As per ICEA, mobile phone production witnessed a rise, doubling from Rs 2,20,000 crore in FY23-24 to Rs 4,22,000 crore. Making projections, the ICEA added that production is set to reach an estimated Rs 5,10,000 crore in FY24-25, further cementing India's emergence as a global manufacturing powerhouse.

With India rapidly becoming a key player in mobile phone manufacturing, India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) projects mobile phone exports could exceed approximately Rs 1,80,000 crore in FY24-25.

This represents approximately 40 per cent growth over the previous fiscal year, crossing Rs 1,29,000 crore and an estimated over 680 per cent growth since the inception of the PLI scheme in FY20-21.

Mobile phone export is the largest growth driver within electronics, with the U.S. standing out as a key market for India's smartphones, as per ICEA. Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA, emphasised the need to build on this momentum, "We have reached a substantial scale, driven by strong government support and our industry's robust capability."

He further added, "We cannot afford to be complacent--our journey has only just begun. There are immense opportunities still to be harnessed, and with the rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, our window of opportunity is short. We must take decisive steps forward."

The ICEA added that this remarkable achievement is a product of a synergistic partnership between a proactive government and an industry that has consistently proven its mettle by producing globally competitive smartphones.

Smartphones are now poised to become India's top export commodity for the first time in history--a testament to an unprecedented turnaround in our independent manufacturing capabilities, the ICEA said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian stock markets open lower amid global uncertainty, US tariff worries AJR

Indian stock markets open lower amid global uncertainty, US tariff worries

India new tech focus: AI, IoT and semiconductors to lead growth, says Piyush Goyal AJR

India's new tech focus: AI, IoT and semiconductors to lead growth, says Piyush Goyal

India GDP to drop by 50 BPS if US enforces 20% reciprocal tariffs: SBI AJR

India's GDP to drop by 50 BPS if US enforces 20% reciprocal tariffs: SBI

Indian markets end losing streak, yet FPI outflows keep pressure on AJR

Indian markets end losing streak, yet FPI outflows keep pressure on

Indian rupee to trade in 86.5-87.5/USD range, RBI to limit intervention: BoB Report AJR

Indian rupee to trade in 86.5-87.5/USD range, RBI to limit intervention: BoB Report

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Urfi aka Uorfi Javed looks stunning in lehenga; netizens call it 'best look ever' RBA

PHOTOS: Urfi aka Uorfi Javed looks stunning in lehenga; netizens call it 'best look ever'

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: State witnessing extreme temperature fluctuations; Check ATG

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: State witnessing extreme temperature fluctuations; Check

Indian stock markets open lower amid global uncertainty, US tariff worries AJR

Indian stock markets open lower amid global uncertainty, US tariff worries

Delhi traffic advisory issued for February 20 due to CM oath-taking ceremony; Routes to avoid and key guidelines anr

Delhi traffic advisory issued for February 20 due to CM oath-taking ceremony; Routes to avoid and key guidelin

Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's epic saga close to Rs, 200 Crore NTI

Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s epic saga close to Rs. 200 crore

Recent Videos

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Video Icon
Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon