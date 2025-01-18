Duare Sarkar 2025 camp: Avail 37 government services – Know when it begins

The popular Duare Sarkar project returns in January. This camp will provide 37 government services, including crucial administrative tasks.

The Duare Sarkar project camp will be held in January 2025. The popular project of Mamata's government will be set up across the state for the convenience of the common people.

This camp will run from January 24 to February 1. Through this project, all government work will not have to be done by going to various government offices.

The Mamata government has brought the facilities of all these government offices near your home so that your valuable time is not wasted.

A total of 37 government benefits will be provided at this camp. If you avail any of these, submit the required documents. Your work will be completed after verifying those documents.

This time, more government services will be available at the Duare Sarkar camp than the previous camps.

These projects of the Mamata government have worked especially for winning the elections. The more facilities people get, the more their trust in the government will increase.

For example, the first installment of the Bangla Bari Yojana has already been deposited in the customers' accounts.

The opposition considers this project of the Mamata government, especially the Duare Sarkar camp, as an advance preparation for the elections.

It's not that only government works like Lakshmi Bhandar, Swasthya Sathi, Sabuj Sathi, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Yubashree are done in the Duare Sarkar project.

Facilities for a total of 37 government works, including education, health, pension, old age allowance, will be provided in this camp.

The party assistants of each area will give detailed information through publicity in the area. Benefits will be available accordingly.

