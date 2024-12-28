ATM Cash Withdrawal Limits in India: Know SBI, HDFC, ICICI and other top banks' cash limits

ATM Cash Withdrawal Limits in India: A comprehensive bank-wise guide. Compare daily limits for SBI, HDFC, ICICI, and other major banks. Learn how limits vary based on debit card types and account types.

Even in this digital age, cash remains essential. While UPI transactions are rising, a significant portion of the population still relies on cash. With ATMs widely available, withdrawing money has become easy. However, each bank imposes certain restrictions on daily ATM withdrawals based on the type of debit card and account. State Bank of India (SBI) One of India's largest banks, SBI, offers various services, including cash withdrawals through ATMs. Daily withdrawal limits vary depending on the type of debit card.

Maestro or Classic Debit Cards: Up to ₹40,000 per day.

In Touch and SBI Gold Debit Cards: Maximum daily limit of ₹40,000.

Platinum International Debit Cards: Allows withdrawals of up to ₹1,00,000 per day. These limits may vary based on account type and card features.

HDFC Bank HDFC Bank, a leading private bank, offers several debit cards, each with specific daily limits.

International, Women's Advantage, and NRO Debit Cards: ₹25,000 per day.

International Business, Titanium, and Gold Debit Cards: Daily limit of ₹50,000.

Titanium Royale Debit Cards: ₹75,000 per day.

Platinum and Imperia Platinum Chip Debit Cards: ₹1,00,000 daily.

JetPrivilege World Debit Card: Allows withdrawals of up to ₹3,00,000 per day.

Canara Bank Canara Bank offers convenient cash withdrawal services with limits based on debit card type.

Classic RuPay, Visa, or Standard Mastercard Debit Cards: Daily limit of ₹75,000.

Platinum and Mastercard Business Debit Cards: ₹1,00,000 per day.



ICICI Bank ICICI Bank provides its customers with various debit cards and withdrawal limits.

Coral Plus Debit Card: Daily limit of ₹1,50,000.

Expression, Platinum, and Titanium Debit Cards: ₹1,00,000 per day.|

Smart Shopper Silver Debit Card: ₹50,000 daily.

Sapphiro Debit Card: ₹2,50,000 per day.

Axis Bank Axis Bank offers a range of cards with varying cash withdrawal limits.

RuPay Platinum or Power Salute Debit Cards: Daily limit of ₹40,000.

Liberty, Online Rewards, Rewards Plus, and similar cards: ₹50,000 daily.

Priority, Prestige, Delight, and Value Plus Debit Cards: ₹1,00,000 per day.

Burgundy Debit Card: ₹3,00,000 withdrawal daily.



Indian Bank Indian Bank offers various card options with daily limits.

Senior Citizens and PMJDY Accounts: ₹25,000 daily.

RuPay Platinum and Mastercard World Debit Cards: ₹50,000 daily.

RuPay Kisan and MUDRA Debit Cards: ₹10,000 per day.

RuPay International Platinum Debit Card: ₹1,00,000 daily. Union Bank of India Union Bank offers flexible withdrawal options based on card type.

Classic Visa, Mastercard, and RuPay Debit Cards: Daily limit of ₹25,000.

Platinum Visa or Mastercard Debit Cards: ₹75,000 per day.

Business Platinum and RuPay Select Debit Cards: ₹1,00,000 daily. Punjab National Bank (PNB) Punjab National Bank allows ATM cash withdrawals with specific daily limits:

RuPay NCMC Classic or Mastercard Classic Debit Cards: ₹25,000 daily.

RuPay Platinum and Business Platinum NCMC Cards: ₹1,00,000 daily.

Visa Signature and Mastercard Business Debit Cards: ₹1,50,000 per day.

Bank of India (BOI) RuPay Kisan and Mastercard Titanium Debit Cards: ₹15,000 daily.

RuPay Platinum and Visa payWave Debit Cards: ₹50,000 daily.

Visa Business and Signature Debit Cards: ₹1,00,000 per day. Federal Bank Federal Bank offers tailored limits for different debit cards.

FedFirst Contactless Debit Card: ₹2,500 daily.

RuPay Crown Debit Card: ₹25,000 per day.

Visa Celesta Contactless Debit Card: ₹1,00,000 daily. Kotak Mahindra Bank Kotak Junior Debit Card: Daily limit of ₹5,000.

RuPay Debit Card or Classic One Debit Card: ₹10,000 per day.

Privy League Black Debit Card: ₹2,50,000 daily.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) IOB imposes withdrawal restrictions based on card types.

RuPay PMJDY Debit Card: ₹10,000 per day.

Visa Platinum Debit Card: ₹50,000 daily.

Visa Signature Contactless Debit Card: ₹1,00,000 daily. Karnataka Bank RuPay PMJDY and Visa Classic Debit Cards: ₹25,000 per day.

Visa International Debit Cards: ₹60,000 daily.

RuPay Select Debit Card: ₹1,00,000 daily. Yes Bank PMJDY RuPay Chip Debit Card: ₹10,000 daily.

RuPay Platinum Domestic Debit Card: ₹25,000 daily.

Emerg Debit Card: ₹3,00,000 per day. Central Bank of India RuPay Select Wellness Debit Card: ₹2,00,000 daily.

RuPay Business Debit Card: ₹1,00,000 daily.

