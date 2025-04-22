Zip around for less: Ola Gig delivers 112 km range at a budget price
Electric vehicles are gaining popularity due to rising fuel prices and government subsidies. Ola is launching a new scooter, Ola Gig, with advanced features at a low price. This scooter doesn't require a license or registration.
| Published : Apr 22 2025, 12:59 PM
1 Min read
Ola launches the Ola Gig, a low-cost scooter with advanced features. No license or registration is needed, making it perfect for students and daily use.
The Ola Gig is priced at Rs 39,999 and comes in two variants: a 250W motor with a 1.5 kWh battery. It charges in 4-5 hours and has a 112 km range with a top speed of 25 kmph.
The scooter features tubeless tires, telescopic suspension, a digital speedometer, push-button start, under-seat mobile charging, and an anti-theft alarm. Maintenance costs are low.
Ola aims to compete in the basic scooter segment with the Gig. Bookings are open on Ola's website for Rs 39,999, with EMI options available.
