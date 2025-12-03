With new features like improved space, a 12.3-inch panoramic display, and a diesel automatic gearbox, this SUV has made a big impact on the market.

Last month, Hyundai launched its new-generation Venue SUV model in the Indian market. Within just a few weeks of its launch, the car has received a great response. According to information released by Hyundai, the new Venue has received over 32,000 bookings. This clearly shows the trust and interest generated among Indian customers for this model. The starting price of the new Venue is Rs. 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

About Hyundai Venue

Compared to the old model with its traditional design, the new generation Venue is much more modern. This SUV is now larger in size and has a stylish look. With a length of 3,995 mm, a width of 1,800 mm, a height of 1,665 mm, and a wheelbase of 2,520 mm, this vehicle is 30 mm wider and has a 20 mm longer wheelbase than the old model. This has resulted in increased interior space.

Hyundai has brought many improvements to the exterior design. Design cues have been taken from larger SUVs like the Alcazar and Exter. Features like a large radiator grille, slim LED headlamps, long LED DRLs, muscular wheel arches, roof rails, and horizontal LED lights at the rear make the vehicle stand out on the road.

This time, Hyundai has also made significant changes to the Venue's interior. A dual-tone Navy + Grey interior, leatherette seats, and a floating table-style center console give the SUV an extra premium feel. The 12.3+12.3-inch curved panoramic display, ventilated seats, wireless charging, electric driver seat adjustment, and ambient lighting are highly anticipated features in this segment.

The engine options in the new Venue continue from before, but a significant improvement has been made in the transmission department. There are three options: a 1.2-liter petrol engine (82bhp / 114Nm), a 1.0-liter turbo petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. A major change is that the diesel model now also offers a 6-speed automatic torque-converter gearbox option.

The new generation Hyundai Venue SUV has set a new standard in design, features, engine improvements, and price. As a result, experts predict that the second-generation Venue will once again intensify competition in the compact SUV market.