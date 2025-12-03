Tata Sierra Highlights: Know It's Specifications, Features, Price, Images and More
After two decades, the Tata Group has brought the Tata Sierra back to the market, known as the 'Mini Defender'. This off-roading vehicle is available with a rugged look, a metallic roof rack, and a special accessory kit for trekking.
Tata ready to rival Defender, enjoy premium feel at a low price
Customers have been waiting for the launch of the Tata Sierra for many years. The Tata Group has brought this car to the market after two decades. The company has offered 7 variants of this car.
Tata Sierra to enter the market as a Mini Defender
The Tata Sierra company is set to enter the market with the Mini Defender. The Tata Sierra ROQ, which is Tata's Mini Defender, will be coming to the market. The car has been given a look that makes it especially known for off-roading.
Model's symbol to appear on the bonnet
The model's name symbol will be on the car's bonnet. Thick matte cladding on the bumper and wheel arches and sturdy black side steps have been provided. This helps the car look even more striking.
Metallic roof rack on the car's roof
A metallic roof rack is provided on the roof of this car. A foldable ladder is provided by the company on one side to climb it. The ladder found in the Defender is included here.
What accessories are provided by the company?
Accessories are provided by the company. The car comes with extra items like a coffee maker, tent, chair, and mini oven. Two seats are provided for sitting after trekking.
How much does the kit cost?
The company will charge extra for this kit. The company has stated that one pack will cost 50,000 rupees and the other pack will cost one lakh rupees.
