Bajaj Pulsar Hattrick Offer: How to Save More Than Rs 15,000-Full Details Inside
Bajaj Auto has once again extended its popular Pulsar Hattrick Offer nationwide. Under this offer, customers get several benefits like GST reduction, zero processing fees, and insurance discounts.
Bajaj Pulsar Hattrick Offer
Bajaj Auto has brought back its popular Pulsar Hattrick Offer for the year-end. The offer is extended nationwide as demand remains high. It's a great chance for budget buyers.
Hattrick Package
This Hattrick Package offers three benefits. Bajaj passes on the full GST reduction to customers, lowering the price. Processing fees are waived, and insurance is discounted.
Bajaj Pulsar Offer
Discounts vary by model. Pulsar 125 CF buyers can save up to ₹10,911, including GST benefits and other offers. The Pulsar NS125 ABS model offers savings up to ₹12,206.
Bike Price Reduction
This includes ₹9,006 in GST relief. The Pulsar N160 USD offers the most savings at ₹15,759. The popular Platina 110 also has a discount of up to ₹8,641 to attract buyers.
