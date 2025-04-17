Ola S1X at just Rs 6,000 down payment – Here’s how to get one
Electric vehicles is currently on the rise. With increasing petrol prices and government subsidies for EVs, many are opting for electric vehicles, especially scooters. Ola, a leader in two-wheeler EV market, has introduced amazing deal for customers.
| Published : Apr 17 2025, 04:13 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
14
People who travel short distances and use vehicles for daily commutes are increasingly inclined towards electric vehicles, especially in rural areas. Ola, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has gained a large customer base across the country with its various models. Ola has recently announced a great offer on the S1X.
24
Targeting middle-class families, Ola offers the opportunity to own a scooter with a low down payment. The starting ex-showroom price of this electric scooter is Rs. 89,999. This scooter offers advanced features, good range, and performance at a low price. An amazing EMI option is now available.
34
With a down payment of just Rs. 6,000, the remaining amount can be paid in EMIs for up to three years at a 9.7% interest rate. This means a monthly payment of Rs. 2,877 for 36 months. A better CIBIL score can lower the interest rate and EMI. Contact your nearest Ola showroom for details.
44
The Ola S1X features Bluetooth connectivity, a USB charging port, and a digital speedometer. It has a 3kW electric motor and a 3kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It offers a range of 190 km on a single charge.
Top Stories