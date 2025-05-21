Zeno launches Emara: Bengaluru EV startup’s first electric motorcycle
Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Zeno has launched its first electric motorcycle, the Emara. Available in two models, it targets customers looking for an alternative to 100-150cc petrol bikes. Know its features, pricing, and availability.
| Published : May 21 2025, 09:49 AM
1 Min read
Zeno Emara Electric Bike
Zeno launches the Emara electric motorcycle with two ownership models: full ownership and Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS). The full ownership model, including the bike and two batteries, is priced at ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom).
Prepaid and Postpaid Plans
Zeno offers two prepaid subscription plans for battery usage. The basic plan costs ₹1,500 per month, providing 48 kWh of energy. The advanced plan costs ₹2,500 per month, covering 120 kWh.
Battery, Range, and Charging
The Emara features dual swappable 2 kWh batteries, providing a 100 km range. A 500W onboard charger takes about five hours for a full charge, while an optional DC fast charger recharges the batteries in 90 minutes.
Electric Bike Design
The Emara boasts LED lights, a digital display, 17-inch wheels, a USB charger, disc brakes, telescopic front suspension, and dual-coil rear suspension.
Production and Delivery
Zeno has set up a production plant in Delhi NCR with a capacity of 1,000 units per month. Deliveries are expected to begin from Bengaluru in early 2026.
