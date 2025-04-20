Joy e-Bike slashes prices by up to Rs 13,000 on low-speed models
WardWizard's Joy e-bike brand announces price cuts of up to ₹13,000 on select low-speed models like Wolf and Nanu. This move aims to broaden their market reach and attract more customers, excluding high-speed models like Mihos and Nemo.
| Published : Apr 20 2025, 05:46 PM
WardWizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, under the Joy e-bike brand, has announced price reductions. Discounts apply to Wolf 31AH, Gen Next 31AH, Nanu Plus, Wolf Plus, Nano Eco, and Wolf Eco, now ₹13,000 cheaper.
Joy e-Bike aims to expand its electric two-wheeler range and market presence, attracting a wider customer base. The discounted models are low-speed scooters. High-speed models like Mihos and Nemo are excluded.
Low-speed electric scooters have a maximum speed of 25 kmph, making them accessible. They offer good range and require no license or registration.
Joy e-Bike sells over 10 electric two-wheelers in high and low-speed categories. The company has a presence in 400+ Indian cities and aims to expand further. Joy e-Bike competes with Okinawa, Ampere, and others in the entry-level segment.
