Yamaha, TVS, Honda and more: Best fuel-efficient scooters in India
An overview of the highest mileage scooters in India. Information on the mileage, features, and prices of the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid, Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, TVS XL100, Honda Activa 6G, and Activa Electric.
| Published : May 31 2025, 04:53 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Google
Best mileage scooters in India 2025
Looking for a high-mileage petrol scooter in India? The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid remains a top contender in 2025. With around 71.33 kmpl mileage, this sporty scooter blends style, performance, and great fuel efficiency. It features Yamaha's Smart Motor Generator for hybrid support, aiding in better fuel economy. Available in multiple colors, it comes with a digital instrument cluster and side-stand engine cut-off. Prices start at approximately ₹86,000 (ex-showroom).
25
Image Credit : Google
Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid
Another smart choice from Yamaha is the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid. Sharing the same engine as the Ray ZR, it delivers a slightly lower but still efficient mileage of 68.75 kmpl. This retro-styled scooter is perfect for those who want a classic look without compromising on mileage. With features like Bluetooth connectivity, quiet start, and hybrid assist, the Fascino appeals to both young and mature riders. Prices start from ₹80,000 (ex-showroom), making it a stylish yet economical choice.
35
Image Credit : our own
TVS XL100
For budget-conscious buyers, the TVS XL100 is unmatched. Though technically a moped, it's widely popular in rural and semi-urban areas. With a solid 65 kmpl mileage and a starting price of ₹47,000 (ex-showroom), this rugged machine is ideal for load-carrying and daily commutes. It comes with features like a self-start option and ETFi technology for better fuel efficiency.
45
Image Credit : Google
Honda Activa 6G
The renowned Honda Activa 6G continues to dominate the scooter segment. Known for its smooth performance and strong resale value, it offers a mileage of 59.5 kmpl. With a silent start, telescopic suspension, and a refined 109cc engine, it's suitable for family users. Starting at ₹80,000 (ex-showroom), it's a balanced mix of economy and reliability.
55
Image Credit : Google
Honda Activa Electric
In the electric segment, the Honda Activa Electric (Activa e) sets a benchmark with a claimed range of 102 km on a single charge. Recently launched with dual battery options, it ensures longer commutes for daily use. Though priced around ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom), its zero fuel cost and low maintenance make it a worthy future-ready alternative for Indian commuters.
Top Stories