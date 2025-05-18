TVS iQube 2025 launched: Enhanced battery, range and features
TVS has launched the 2025 versions of its popular iQube electric scooter with an upgraded battery, range, and features. Both the iQube S and ST models come with larger batteries and improved ranges.
| Published : May 18 2025, 10:49 AM
2025 TVS iQube
TVS Motor Company has launched the 2025 editions of its popular electric scooters, the iQube S and iQube ST. These new models come with significant improvements.
Upgraded Battery and Range for iQube S
The 2025 iQube S now gets a larger 3.5 kWh battery, replacing the previous 3.3 kWh unit. This upgrade results in an improved range of up to 145 km on a single charge.
iQube ST Larger Battery Option
The premium iQube ST variant also receives a significant battery upgrade. The higher-spec model now boasts a 5.3 kWh battery, up from the previous 5.1 kWh unit.
TVS Scooter Design and Features
TVS has also made some notable changes in the design department. The new iQube series features brown interior panels and a pillion backrest, enhancing comfort.
iQube Scooter Updates
The 2025 iQube lineup is packed with smart features. The touchscreen display supports turn-by-turn navigation, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and more.
