Hero Splendor Price vs Electric Scooters: Best Low-Cost EV Alternatives
With rising petrol prices, electric scooters available at the same price as or less than the Hero Splendor bike are becoming popular. Let's look at the details in this post.
Low-Cost Electric Scooter
With rising petrol prices, many prefer electric scooters. Models priced at or below the popular Hero Splendor are gaining attention. This article explores these affordable options.
Hero Splendor Price
The Hero Splendor starts at Rs. 73,902 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It's a top-selling bike. Let's check out electric scooters that are even cheaper than this popular model.
Ola S1 Z
This e-scooter costs just Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom). Features: 146 km range, 70 km/h speed, 12-inch tires. Its great range for the price makes it a popular choice.
Ola S1 Z Plus
An advanced variant of the S1 Z, this is a great choice for budget buyers. It offers a 146 km range, 70 km/h speed, and has 14-inch tires.
Okinawa R30
Priced at Rs. 61,998 (ex-showroom). Features: 60 km range, 4-5 hr charge time, anti-theft alarm. These e-scooters under Rs. 70,000 are a great value.
Get all the latest Automobile News, including updates on Electric Vehicles, new car and bike launches, reviews, and auto industry trends. Stay informed about mileage comparisons, performance insights, and expert opinions to guide your next vehicle choice. Download the Asianet News Official App for all the latest updates from the world of automobiles.