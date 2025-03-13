Yamaha FZ S-Fi Hybrid bike: Know Price, mileage, colours, specifications and more

Read Full Gallery

The new mileage of the Yamaha FZ S-Fi, which has been introduced as the first hybrid bike with a 150cc engine, is expected to attract the attention of customers.

Hybrid powertrains are known for offering users the best of both worlds, namely the assistance of EV capability and the practicality of a normal petrol-powered bike. Despite expectations that manufacturers would opt for full EV production, Yamaha has added another aspect to the mix. Hybrid bikes will be the next choice for many, thanks to their ability to deliver excellent mileage. A new innovation in the motorcycle sector is the 150cc 2025 FZ S-Fi Hybrid. It may be the first bike in this segment to offer hybrid functionality. Even if it's a mild hybrid system like the one we've seen on Ray-ZR scooters, this technology will certainly improve the bike's overall fuel efficiency.



While this bike has a new hybrid system, it also gets new sharp styling elements. Beyond that, the bike features a redesigned tank and an aerodynamic profile with integrated turn signals and air intakes. Beyond that, the bike is now offered in two new color options, including Racing Blue and Metallic Grey.

New Additions The hybrid version will include a new smart motor generator and stop-start system. These technologies will ensure quiet starts on the bike and battery-assisted acceleration for faster pick-up with improved fuel efficiency. This system works by shutting off the engine when idling and restarting it when the clutch is pressed, improving overall fuel efficiency. The bike is powered by the same air-cooled 4-stroke SOHC, 2-valve single-cylinder engine that puts out 12.4 ps of peak power and 13.3 Nm of maximum torque.

Fuel Efficiency Improvements According to owners, this bike is capable of delivering 45 kmpl mileage. But with the addition of the new hybrid system, the mileage number should increase. The bike can be extended to 50 kmpl or more. Especially if you are riding at a standstill and in heavy traffic.

