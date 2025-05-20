Why the Honda Dio is a top choice in budget scooter segment?
The Honda Dio is known for its sleek design, reliable mileage, and attractive price. With modern features and an appealing price point, the Dio stands as a strong contender in the budget scooter segment.
| Published : May 20 2025, 01:14 PM
2 Min read
Fuel Efficient Scooter
In India, the demand for scooters offering modern features without a hefty price tag is high. The Honda Dio stands out as an excellent choice for such buyers. Known for its sleek design and reliable mileage, this scooter is available in multiple variants at an attractive price. With digital features, an appealing look, and everyday practicality, the Dio continues to attract young riders and budget-conscious customers.
Feature-Rich Digital Console
The Honda Dio is equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster that enhances the riding experience. This includes a digital speedometer, odometer, and trip meter. Additionally, you get Bluetooth connectivity and call alert features, making it tech-savvy for today's generation. The scooter features telescopic front suspension and a mono-shock at the rear, ensuring comfort and smooth handling on bumpy roads.
Engine and Performance
Under the seat, the Honda Dio houses a 109cc single-cylinder engine, delivering 7.95 PS of power and 9.03 Nm of peak torque. This powertrain is coupled with a 5.3-liter fuel tank, making it suitable for city commutes. This engine is refined and reliable, and the scooter delivers a mileage of around 50 kmpl, adding to its fuel efficiency and low running cost appeal.
Comfortable Ride with Robust Build
The Dio excels not just in daily commutes but also on longer rides. Its riding posture is upright and comfortable, making it suitable for all age groups. Riders have praised its suspension setup and braking system, which provide confident handling even during quick stops. With a solid chassis and lightweight body, it offers agility in traffic conditions.
Honda Dio Price and Variants
The Honda Dio offers excellent value for money. The base variant starts at approximately Rs 74,958 (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 86,312 for the top model. With its blend of modern features, fuel efficiency, and eye-catching design, the Honda Dio is a strong contender in the budget scooter segment.
