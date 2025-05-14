Honda Cars India announces discounts on City, Elevate and Amaze models
Honda Cars India is offering attractive discounts on select models, including the City, Elevate, and Amaze (2nd & 3rd gen). These offers encompass cash discounts, loyalty bonuses, exchange offers, and corporate schemes.
Honda City e:HEV and standard City maintain previous discounts, up to Rs.65,000 and Rs.63,300. City e:HEV uses a 1.5L petrol-electric powertrain, while the standard model shares the Elevate's 119 bhp petrol engine.
Priced from Rs.12.38 lakh to Rs.16.65 lakh, it rivals Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, and Volkswagen Virtus. The hybrid costs Rs.20.85 lakh (ex-showroom).