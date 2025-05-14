Image Credit : Google

Honda City e:HEV and standard City maintain previous discounts, up to Rs.65,000 and Rs.63,300. City e:HEV uses a 1.5L petrol-electric powertrain, while the standard model shares the Elevate's 119 bhp petrol engine.

Priced from Rs.12.38 lakh to Rs.16.65 lakh, it rivals Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, and Volkswagen Virtus. The hybrid costs Rs.20.85 lakh (ex-showroom).