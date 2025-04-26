Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line rivals: Best cars under Rs 50 lakh
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line offers a blend of performance and functionality. However, alternatives like the Toyota Fortuner, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, and BMW iX1 LWB offer comparable luxury, space, or performance at similar price points.
The flagship model in the Tiguan family, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, combines cutting-edge technologies, dynamic styling, and Volkswagen engineering. With a 2.0L TSI engine that generates 204 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque, the Tiguan is priced at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom).
It is mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox and Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line offers a desirable blend of functionality and performance.
Nonetheless, there are options worth taking into account if you're searching for less expensive options that provide the same level of luxury, are more space-efficient, or perform better.
Toyota Fortuner
Price range (ex-showroom): Rs 33.78-51 Lakh
Both petrol and diesel engines are available for the Fortuner. A 2.7L gasoline engine or a 2.8L diesel engine with manual or automatic gearbox are your options. Both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain configurations are also available.
The Fortuner's commanding driving position makes it perfect for off-road excursions as well as city commuting. Its high ground clearance and body-on-frame design increase its adaptability and capability under a range of driving circumstances.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gives the luxury small market a dynamic feel. It appeals to people who want both elegance and substance because of its dynamic performance and stylish design.
The 220i Sport model costs Rs 44.40 lakh, while the 220DM Sports (ex-showroom) costs Rs 47.40 lakh.
A 2.0L turbocharged gasoline engine with 190 horsepower and 280 Nm of torque powers it. It is mated to a 7-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox.
With its precision handling and rapid acceleration (0-100 km/h in 7.1 seconds), the Gran Coupe offers an exciting driving experience. Additionally, it has a number of upscale amenities including sophisticated entertainment systems, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.
BMW iX1 LWB
BMW's most recent iX1 Long Wheelbase introduces electric mobility to the high-end SUV market without charging the typical extra for EVs. It's surprisingly even cheaper than the gasoline-powered X1, which makes it a wise investment for early adopters of electric vehicles. Along with reduced operating costs, a decent range, and more interior space, you also receive BMW luxury. Although it sacrifices some power for range, this is a stylish and eco-friendly substitute for the Tiguan for city dwellers.
Price range (ex-showroom): Rs 49 Lakh