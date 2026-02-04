Vespa 946 Horse Limited Edition Scooter Launched with Luxury Design
Vespa 946 Horse is a limited-edition scooter from Vespa’s Lunar Collection, celebrating the Year of the Horse. Finished in bay brown with gold accents, it features premium leather details and a 150cc engine with modern safety tech.
Vespa Limited Edition
Vespa globally launched the 946 Horse, a limited edition scooter in its Lunar Collection, celebrating the Chinese Year of the Horse. It follows previous Dragon and Snake themed models.
Vespa 946 Features
The Vespa 946 Horse scooter comes in a bay brown color, inspired by a horse's natural hide. This color is applied to the steel monocoque with a mix of matte and glossy finishes.
Vespa Lunar Collection
Gold-tone highlights are key. A V-monogram under the seat pairs with a horseshoe graphic. The leather seat recalls a saddle, with matching leather on the grips and mirrors.
Vespa Premium Scooter
Special accessories include a rear saddle leather bag and a clear windshield. A matching jet-style helmet with a gold Vespa logo is also available and sold separately.
Vespa 150cc Scooter
Mechanically, it's based on the 150cc Vespa 946. The 149.5cc engine makes 12 bhp. It keeps the CVT, dual-channel ABS, and 8L tank. Pre-orders are open on Vespa's site.
