Best Scooters for Women in India: Top 5 Comfortable and Easy-to-Ride Models
Best Scooters for Women
Female riders often want scooters that are easy to ride, have a low seat height, and offer a comfortable journey. They are a great option for daily commutes, shopping trips, and short city rides.
Here are some scooters
The Honda Activa 125, TVS Jupiter 125, Suzuki Access 125, Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid, and Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec are comfortable scooters for women. Let's get to know them.
Honda Activa 125
The Honda Activa 125 costs ₹89,652 (ex-showroom). It's known for a stable ride and offers a comfortable riding position, making it great for daily commutes. Its suspension is tuned for city roads, ensuring a smooth ride.
Suzuki Access 125
The Suzuki Access 125 has an ex-showroom price of ₹77,684. Its seat, flat footboard, and comfy handlebar position provide a pleasant riding experience. The Access 125 is a solid choice for female riders who value comfort and ease of use.
TVS Jupiter 125
The TVS Jupiter 125 has an ex-showroom price of ₹75,600. It's designed for comfort and daily use, featuring an upright riding position, a wide, well-padded seat, and a low step-through design for easy access. The suspension is tuned for comfort.
Yamaha Fascino 125
The Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid's ex-showroom price is ₹74,910. Its hybrid assist system provides smooth starts and better response at low speeds, which is useful in heavy traffic. The suspension is tuned for smooth handling on city roads.
Hero Pleasure Plus
The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec's ex-showroom price is ₹69,766. It's known for being lightweight and rider-friendly, with a low seat height and compact body, making it easy to handle, especially for shorter riders. The suspension is tuned for city comfort.
