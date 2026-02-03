Middle-Class Favourite? Electric Scooters Sell at iPhone-Level Prices
The new Ujaas eGo Li electric scooter is hitting the Indian market at a super low price. It's so cheap compared to an iPhone that you could actually buy three of these scooters instead.
It's wild news for e-scooter buyers! You can get three new Ujaas eGo Li scooters for the price of one iPhone. This budget-friendly ride is a dream for many in India.
Demand for EVs in India is booming. With high gas prices and maintenance costs, cheap e-scooters for daily commutes are a big deal. The Ujaas eGo Li is slowly making its mark.
The design is simple, focusing on function. It's lightweight and compact, making it easy for new riders. A comfy seat and good posture help on longer trips through city traffic.
Performance-wise, it's made for daily city use. Its biggest plus is low maintenance. No gas costs mean big monthly savings. It's also eco-friendly and great for daily errands.
The price is the main draw. It costs about ₹53k-₹56k on-road, while an iPhone can be over ₹1.5 lakh. You can buy three of these scooters for the price of one phone!
