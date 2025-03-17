TVS Zest 110: Why is the perfect scooter for everyday city commuting?

The TVS Zest 110 is a lightweight and fuel-efficient scooter perfect for city commuting. It features a 109.7cc engine, comfortable ergonomics, and easy handling, making it ideal for daily use.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 2:18 PM IST

TVS Zest 110: Extremely lightweight and performance-oriented, the TVS Zest 110 features a smooth powerhouse and comfortable ergonomics, ensuring convenience for commuting. The bike's small size is certainly a boon for dense city traffic, while the design also makes a statement worthy of modern riders.

With a 109.7 cc engine, it offers a neat blend of power and economy. The low curb weight and good seat height give a feeling of easy handling, especially in city traffic. The Zest 110 can certainly offer you a smooth ride, with a firm focus on generating more power with ease of use.

110 Scooter

Smooth Power and Fuel Efficiency

The TVS Zest 110's power plant is a single-cylinder, air-cooled 109.7 cc engine that delivers 7.71 bhp at 7500 rpm and 8.8 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm with excellent reliability. This is the perfect amount of power to move around in city traffic while ensuring good fuel economy. To put it very simply, all the glory goes to a refined engine for its hassle-free riding experience with very smooth acceleration.


Easy to Ride Scooter

Mileage, Adequate Size and Fuel Tank Capacity
Fuel economy is excellent to highlight the TVS Zest 110, offering an average of 45 kmpl. So, this ensures longer journeys without having to stop too often to fill the tank. With a 5-liter fuel tank, the scooter can run long distances without many pit stops at the fuel station, thus gaining the appreciation of travelers.

Lightweight and Travel Friendly
The TVS Zest 110 weighs only 103 kg, making it one of the lightest scooters in this segment. This only adds to its affordable and easy handling during heavy traffic and parking. The low weight also contributes to fuel economy, thus providing a stress-free riding experience for beginners and everyday urban commuters.

Light Weight Scooter

Comfortable Ride

The TVS Zest 110 has a seat height of 760 mm, ensuring the comfort of riders of various heights. Its design is ergonomic, maintaining a relaxed posture while riding to reduce fatigue on long rides. Even at 80 kmph, the scooter strikes an excellent balance of speed and stability, making for smooth and enjoyable city rides.

With an ex-showroom price of Rs 89,932, the TVS Zest 110 offers a great attractive offering in terms of performance, light weight and affordability. Therefore, it is considered a practical choice for riders looking for a stylish scooter for everyday use that won't break their bags.

