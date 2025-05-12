TVS to launch budget EV scooter and CNG Jupiter this festive season
TVS is gearing up to launch a budget-friendly EV scooter priced under Rs 1 lakh this festive season, alongside a CNG variant of the Jupiter. They are also preparing to launch the RTX 300 adventure tourer, powered by a 299cc engine.
| Published : May 12 2025, 06:11 PM
2 Min read
TVS Jupiter CNG Scooter
Known for providing affordable ride solutions, TVS aims to revolutionize the Indian market with its diverse product range. Over the past three months, the brand has witnessed extensive regular sales, and to maintain such achievements, it plans to introduce a budget-friendly EV model below the iQube. According to recent details, the scooter is slated for launch during the festive season.
Work on the TVS entry-level EV has commenced. Reports suggest a brand new budget EV two-wheeler will hit the market before the festive season. The new EV is expected to be priced between ₹90,000 and ₹1 lakh. It is anticipated to have basic features. To ensure a lower price point than the iQube, the scooter might be introduced with the same 2.2 KWH battery pack or a slightly smaller one.
EV Scooter
TVS is actively developing a new Jupiter CNG variant. They showcased a CNG variant of their scooter at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The CNG variant might be launched before the festive season. TVS didn't reveal much about the CNG variant at the expo, but based on the displayed vehicle, the scooter's tank should be placed under the seat, and the scooter should have the same parts as the regular Jupiter.
TVS Apache EV
These aren't the only two-wheelers TVS plans to launch in India. Beyond these, TVS will soon introduce the new adventure tourer, the RTX 300. It was briefly showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo and then removed. In a recent update, the new RTX 300 underwent thorough testing. It might launch soon as its segment is already highly competitive. An early release would help TVS counter that. The RTX will be powered by a 299cc, liquid-cooled RTX D4 engine, producing 35 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a six-speed gearbox.
