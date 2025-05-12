4 4

TVS Apache EV

These aren't the only two-wheelers TVS plans to launch in India. Beyond these, TVS will soon introduce the new adventure tourer, the RTX 300. It was briefly showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo and then removed. In a recent update, the new RTX 300 underwent thorough testing. It might launch soon as its segment is already highly competitive. An early release would help TVS counter that. The RTX will be powered by a 299cc, liquid-cooled RTX D4 engine, producing 35 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a six-speed gearbox.