TVS Sport ES+ priced at Rs 60,881: Great mileage and features for riders
The TVS Sport ES+ is a great choice for those looking for a stylish and powerful bike at a low price. Excellent mileage, features, and styling make this bike attractive. Suitable for daily commute, this bike is available for ₹60,881.
| Published : May 04 2025, 06:08 PM
2 Min read
Looking for a stylish, powerful, and reliable bike at a low price? Then, TVS Motor has a great option for you. TVS has launched a new variant of its popular budget commuter bike, the TVS Sport ES+ (Self Start ES+). Its ex-showroom price in Delhi has been fixed at ₹60,881. This is TVS's most affordable motorcycle.
It is positioned below the Star City+ and Raider 125. This Splendor competitor commuter bike has now been introduced in new attractive colors. Hero MotoCorp's Splendor range dominates India's budget commuter motorcycle segment. Information suggests that TVS Sport has introduced a new bike to compete with this motorcycle by offering a larger engine and better performance at a lower price.
Considering the price, the performance of the TVS Sport ES+ is excellent. It is powered by a 109.7 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. It is capable of producing 8.08 bhp of power and 8.7 Nm of torque. It has a 4-speed manual gearbox.
The top speed of this bike is 90 kmph. At the same time, the company claims its mileage to be over 65 kmpl. Its weight is 112 kg. At the same time, its ground clearance is 175 mm. It has a 10-liter fuel tank. As for the braking system, it has drum brakes at the front and rear. Telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear serve as suspension.
TVS has positioned this ES+ variant between the self-start alloy wheels and self-start ELS alloy wheels. This means it is a great middle ground for those who want slightly better features but don't want to spend too much. The 2025 TVS Sport ES+ will be a great choice for those who want mileage, features, and styling at an affordable price for daily commute.
