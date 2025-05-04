Considering the price, the performance of the TVS Sport ES+ is excellent. It is powered by a 109.7 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. It is capable of producing 8.08 bhp of power and 8.7 Nm of torque. It has a 4-speed manual gearbox.

The top speed of this bike is 90 kmph. At the same time, the company claims its mileage to be over 65 kmpl. Its weight is 112 kg. At the same time, its ground clearance is 175 mm. It has a 10-liter fuel tank. As for the braking system, it has drum brakes at the front and rear. Telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear serve as suspension.