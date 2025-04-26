Image Credit : TVS, Ola website

The market for electric scooters has expanded quickly, and well-known companies like Bajaj, TVS Motors, and Ola are releasing new models.

These businesses acknowledge the rising demand for reasonably priced scooters while concentrating on enhancing performance and features. As a result, a number of electric scooters under Rs 1 lakh have been introduced.

To assist you in selecting the most cost-effective electric scooter for your requirements, we will examine the top 5 models under Rs 1 lakh in India in this post, emphasizing their features, costs, and important specs.