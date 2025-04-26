TVS iQube to Ola S1X: Top 5 electric scooters under Rs 1 lakh in India
The demand for affordable electric scooters is on the rise, with companies like Bajaj, TVS, and Ola launching new models. This article explores the top 5 electric scooters available in India for under Rs 1 lakh.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
The market for electric scooters has expanded quickly, and well-known companies like Bajaj, TVS Motors, and Ola are releasing new models.
These businesses acknowledge the rising demand for reasonably priced scooters while concentrating on enhancing performance and features. As a result, a number of electric scooters under Rs 1 lakh have been introduced.
To assist you in selecting the most cost-effective electric scooter for your requirements, we will examine the top 5 models under Rs 1 lakh in India in this post, emphasizing their features, costs, and important specs.
Bajaj Chetak 2903
The base price of the Bajaj Chetak 2903 is Rs 98,498 (ex-showroom). The 2.9kWh battery that powers this version can be charged from 0% to 80% in 4 hours. It has a peak speed of 63 kmph and a stated range of 123 km on a single charge. Hill hold, sequential blinkers, smartphone connection, and two ride modes (Sport and Eco) are among its features.
TVS iQube
The ex-showroom price of the TVS iQube electric scooter with a 2.2kWh battery is Rs 89,999. Its stated real-world range is 75 kilometers on a single full charge, and it takes 2 hours and 45 minutes to charge from 0% to 80%. It comes in three different colors: Titanium Grey Glossy, Pearl White, and Walnut Brown.
Honda QC1
The ex-showroom pricing of the Honda QC1 electric scooter is Rs 90,000. It has a 1.5kWh battery and a 1.8kW motor. It claims to have an 80-kilometer range on a single full charge, despite its peak speed of 50 kmph. It takes 4 hours and 30 minutes to charge the battery from 0% to 80%, and 6 hours and 50 minutes to charge it from 0% to 100%.
Ola S1 X
Ola's S1 X range of electric scooters can be had between Rs 64,999 and Rs 97,499 (ex-showroom).
- S1 X 2kWh - Rs 64,999 - 95km range
- S1 X 3kWh - Rs 81,999 - 151km range
- S1 X 4kWh - Rs 97,499 - 193km range
Ola Roadster X
At an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 84,999, the Ola Roadster X is on sale. The electric motorcycle is currently accepting reservations, but customer deliveries are anticipated to start in May 2025.
The ex-showroom price of the Ola Roadster X with a 2.5kWh battery is Rs 84,999. With a single full charge, its certified range is 140 kilometers. For Rs 94,999 (ex-showroom), you can purchase the Ola Roadster X with a 3.5kWh battery. This model has a greater certified range of 196 kilometers.