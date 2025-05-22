TVS NTORQ 125 enters India Book of Records with 1618 km ride in 24 hours
The TVS NTORQ 125 has entered the India Book of Records, covering 1000 km in 15 hours and 1618 km in 24 hours. The scooter traveled on several expressways, including Delhi-Agra, Agra-Lucknow, and Lucknow-Azamgarh.
The TVS NTORQ 125 has entered the India Book of Records with various achievements. The TVS NTORQ 125 started its journey from Noida's 38th sector on May 4. It set its first record by covering approximately 1000 km in 15 hours. Multiple riders set another record by riding the scooter for 1618 km in 24 hours. The scooter traveled on several expressways, including Delhi-Agra, Agra-Lucknow, and Lucknow-Azamgarh.
The TVS NTORQ's engine is a 125 cc, 3-valve CVTi-REV technology. It produces 10 bhp of power at 7,000 rpm and 10.9 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Its top speed is said to be 98 kmph and it reaches 0-60 kmph in 8.6 seconds. Features include LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster with multiple lap timing features, Bluetooth app connectivity with alerts and voice assist, navigation assistance, trip report, auto SMS reply, and a parking brake.
Riding modes like Race and Street are also provided. An engine kill switch, low fuel LED, and hazard light are provided on the scooter. The scooter gets 155 mm of ground clearance. Suspension is telescopic with hydraulic dampers at the front and coil springs with hydraulic dampers at the rear.
For braking, the front wheels have 220 mm roto-petal disc brakes. The rear has 130 mm drum-type brakes. The NTORQ Race XP variant, one of the best available, was used for this feat. The NTORQ is available in four variants: Disc, Race Edition, Super Squad, and XT. The Kerala ex-showroom price of this performance-oriented scooter starts from ₹96,000.