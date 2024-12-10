TVS Motor to Royal Enfield-Top 5 bike companies in November sales

India witnessed high bike sales last November. This article highlights the top 5 companies leading the sales charts.

Bike sales in India

Vehicle sales are increasing in India. Car and two-wheeler sales are on the rise. This article details the top 5 two-wheeler brands that dominated sales in 2024 in India. Honda India Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India recorded sales of 472,749 two-wheelers last November, a 5.55% increase compared to the same month last year. In November 2023, Honda sold 432,888 two-wheeler units.

Top 5 highest selling bikes in India

Suzuki Motorcycle Suzuki Motorcycle sold 94,370 units last November, an 8% increase from the previous November's 87,096 units. Suzuki sold 78,333 units domestically and exported 16,037 units in November.

TVS Motorbike Sales

TVS Motor TVS Motor recorded sales of 392,473 two-wheelers last November, a 12% increase compared to November of the previous year. The company's domestic two-wheeler sales increased by about 6%, from 287,017 units in November last year to 305,323 units now.

Royal Enfield Bike Sales

Royal Enfield Royal Enfield sold 82,257 motorcycles last November, a 2% increase from the 80,251 units sold in November last year. Royal Enfield recently launched its first electric bike, the Flying Flea C6 model, and the Bear 650 and Gone Classic 350 models. Notably, the company's exports increased by about 96% to 10,021 units in November. Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto's total two-wheeler sales in November were 368,076 units, a percentage increase from the 349,048 units sold in November of the previous year.

