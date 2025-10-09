TVS Jupiter Price drop after GST cut; Check New Features, Design, Mileage and More
TVS Jupiter: As you know, the prices of some items have come down with GST 2.0. Automobiles are one of them. So, how much has the price of the TVS Jupiter scooter dropped after the GST reduction? Let's find out what features this scooter has.
For just Rs. 75,000..
With the GST 2.0 reduction, the price of the TVS Jupiter 125 has dropped significantly. This scooter is now available for Rs. 75,600 (ex-showroom Delhi). Previously, the scooter's price was Rs. 82,395. This means the price has dropped by about Rs. 8,000. This scooter is a great option for daily commuters. The TVS Jupiter 125 is available in four variants: Drum Alloy, Disc, SmartXonnect Drum, and SmartXonnect Disc. Each variant is designed keeping in mind the user's needs and budget.
Design and Features
* The TVS Jupiter 125 has a strongly designed body. Its LED headlights and taillights provide better vision at night. The instrument cluster includes details like a speedometer, odometer, trip meter, and fuel gauge.
* The SmartXonnect variant offers modern features like a TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, a voice assistant, and call/message alerts.
* It has 33 liters of under-seat storage, which can easily fit two helmets. Additionally, there's a USB charger and a 2-liter glove box for convenience.
In terms of safety too
You don't need to open the seat to fill up with petrol. The filling cap is on the outside. Features like a seat opening switch, parking brake system, and Synchronized Braking System (CBS) make riding safer. Safety features like a side stand alarm and hazard warning light are very useful for rider protection.
Engine and Performance
The TVS Jupiter 125 has a 124.8cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It produces 8.15 PS of power and 10.5 Nm of torque.
It comes with BS6-2.0 fuel injection technology, offering better fuel efficiency. This scooter can reach a top speed of 95 km/h.
As for the mileage?
According to ARAI standards, the Jupiter 125's mileage is 57.27 kmpl, while in real-world use, it gives an average of 50 kmpl. The 5.1-liter fuel tank provides a range of about 250 kilometers on a single fill. The "Distance to Empty" indicator alerts you before you run out of fuel. This scooter competes with models currently on the market like the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, Hero Destini 125, and Yamaha Fascino 125.