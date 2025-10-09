Image Credit : our own

* The TVS Jupiter 125 has a strongly designed body. Its LED headlights and taillights provide better vision at night. The instrument cluster includes details like a speedometer, odometer, trip meter, and fuel gauge.

* The SmartXonnect variant offers modern features like a TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, a voice assistant, and call/message alerts.

* It has 33 liters of under-seat storage, which can easily fit two helmets. Additionally, there's a USB charger and a 2-liter glove box for convenience.