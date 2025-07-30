TVS Achieves Nearly 10% YoY Growth in June 2025 Sales, Led by Jupiter & Apache
TVS Motor Company reported strong sales growth in June 2025, with 281,012 units sold, a 9.89% YoY increase. The TVS Jupiter and Apache models were key drivers, while other models experienced mixed performance.
TVS Vehicle Sales
TVS Motor Company announced its June 2025 sales figures, showcasing strong performance driven by Jupiter and Apache. 281,012 units sold in June 2025, a 9.89% YoY growth compared to June 2024. A 9.14% MoM decline from May 2025's 309,287 units. Key models maintained strong momentum.
TVS Jupiter
The TVS Jupiter scooter led the segment with 107,980 units sold in June 2025. This represents a 49.76% year-on-year increase compared to 72,100 units in June 2024. It also saw a 10.63% rise from the 97,606 units sold in May 2025. This consistent performance solidified the Jupiter's position as the second best-selling scooter in India, trailing only the Honda Activa.
Apache Sales
The TVS Apache series contributed significantly, selling 41,386 units in June 2025, an 11.37% YoY growth. However, sales dipped 15.71% MoM compared to May. The TVS XL followed with 33,349 units, showing a decline of 17.45% YoY and 10.51% MoM.
TVS Rider Bike
Other models like the TVS Rider saw declining sales, with 27,481 units in June 2025, down 7.94% YoY and 22.37% MoM. Ntorq sales reached 22,822 units, and iQube sales were at 14,244. The TVS Zest saw a positive trend with 9,149 units, up 4.21% YoY and 13.38% MoM.
TVS Sport
Models like the TVS Radeon and TVS Sport recorded weaker numbers at 8,863 and 8,717 units respectively, showing declines in both yearly and monthly comparisons. The TVS Ronin and Star City showed surprising growth. The Ronin sold 4,286 units, a 136.27% YoY increase, while the Star City surged to 2,400 units, up a massive 409.55% YoY.