Image Credit : Google

TVS Jupiter CNG: Following Bajaj Auto's first CNG bike, TVS Motor is gearing up to launch its first CNG scooter. The company showcased the world's first CNG-powered scooter, the Jupiter 125 CNG, at the India Mobility Global Expo this year, after which its release was anticipated.

The company had showcased its production-ready model, and information about its design, features, and mileage was obtained. The company believes that customers will love this scooter. If you are also thinking of buying this scooter, you can find out here when it might be launched.