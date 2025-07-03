TVS unveils updated iQube electric scooter with 123km range and new features
The popularity of electric vehicles is on the rise in India. Almost all major automobile companies in the country are launching electric vehicles. In this sequence, TVS has recently introduced a new variant in the iQube series.
| Published : Jul 03 2025, 12:19 PM
New Version of TVS iQube
For 2025, TVS Motor Company has released a new 3.1 kWh battery variant for their popular electric scooter iQube. This scooter travels up to 123 kilometers on a single charge (according to IDC). Its price is Rs. 1,03,727 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It offers features like the new Hill Hold Assist along with a modern UI/UX interface.
Stylish Color Variants
This new model is available in four attractive color options: Pearl White, Titanium Grey, Starlight Blue with Beige (dual tone), and Copper Brown with Beige (dual tone). This scooter has been brought in especially keeping the youth in mind.
Huge Sales
With over 6 lakh units sold so far, the TVS iQube has become the company's most successful EV. It is now available through more than 1,900 showrooms across the country.
What are the features like?
There are not many changes in terms of features. It has telescopic forks at the front and twin tube shock absorbers at the rear. The braking system includes a 220 mm disc brake at the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. Like other variants, this model also offers a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. However, the price of the 3.1kWh variant is approximately Rs. 12,000 more than the basic model.
To compete with rival companies
The TVS iQube is currently one of the best-selling EV scooters in the country. It is giving tough competition to top brands like Ola, Ather Energy, Bajaj Chetak, and Hero Vida. The iQube stands out in terms of price, range, comfort, and features.
